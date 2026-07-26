'DGP death’s probe team is an eyewash', says Tripura Congress, demands High Court judge-led inquiry

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday, July 26 questioned the state government’s decision to form a police team to investigate the unnatural death of Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar, calling the move an “eyewash” and demanding an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

The Tripura Police Chief was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the State Police Headquarters on July 20.

Following the incident, the Congress had demanded a judicial probe into the matter. However, the state government later assigned the investigation to a team headed by a police officer of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank.

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, Roy Barman joined by Tripura Congress President Asish Saha today alleged that the investigation team would not be able to conduct a free and fair probe due to possible pressure from the government.

“The people of Tripura and the Congress believe that the team formed by the government is just an eyewash. A proper investigation will not be allowed, and there may be pressure on the investigating officers,” he said.

The Congress MLA raised questions over whether the DGP’s death was a case of suicide or something else, stating that several doubts remain in the minds of the public.

He claimed that when a Congress delegation visited GBP Hospital, they did not find signs that suggested suicide and said the body appeared as if the DGP was in deep sleep.

Roy Barman also questioned whether an SP-level investigation would be able to uncover all aspects of the case, including any possible pressure related to actions against drug mafias or other sensitive issues.

He further raised the possibility of a planned murder, alleging that it could not be ruled out unless a thorough and independent investigation was conducted.

“If there was no problem in conducting an investigation by a High Court judge, why is the government avoiding it?” he asked, urging Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to reconsider and order a judicial probe to uncover the truth behind the DGP’s death.

He also referred to an alleged incident where the DGP was publicly humiliated before his death and questioned whether such circumstances would be examined by the current investigation team.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha and other party leaders were also present during the press conference.