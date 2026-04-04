Dharmanagar By-Poll: Congress MLA says people reject CPIM, BJP weak, Congress to witness victory

Tripura Congress MLA Birajit Sinha today asserted that the people of Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency in North Tripura are against the CPIM, and that the BJP’s position is also weak, paving the way for Congress to come to power. He further criticized CPIM for allegedly betraying Congress in the upcoming by-election.

The Dharmanagar by-election is scheduled for April 9, and Congress has fielded Chayan Bhattacharya as its candidate.



On Saturday afternoon, Sinha conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Rajbari Mandap Para area of Dharmanagar. He was accompanied by district and sub-divisional leaders, along with a large number of party workers and supporters. During the campaign, Sinha engaged directly with local residents, urging them to support Bhattacharya and also listening to the grievances and concerns of the people.

Addressing the media later, Sinha said that Congress had observed the negative consequences of its previous alliance with CPIM, blaming their misrule of 35 years for the situation. “This time, we have decided to contest the election independently, confident of public support. Earlier, CPIM claimed that Congress would never speak to them, but what did they do? They announced their candidate’s name without any consultation,” he said.



Sinha accused CPIM of betraying Congress, recalling the 2023 Assembly elections where seat adjustments were agreed upon, and CPIM candidates contested all three by-elections. “When Congress fielded a candidate in Dharmanagar, CPIM should have supported us, but instead, they declared their own candidate. This is a clear betrayal. People will give them a fitting response. The people of Dharmanagar have always been against CPIM, and with BJP’s position weak, they have decided to vote for Congress,” he added.