The Tripura government is planning to introduce Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses in general degree colleges across the state, with Dharmanagar Government Degree College set to become the first institution to offer the programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma said on November 18 that the college had applied to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for permission to introduce the course and had received a Letter of Intent (LoI).

The government is aiming to launch the programme from the next academic session, Debbarma said.

The proposed course will be a four-year integrated bachelor's degree programme combining a BA, BSc or BCom with B.Ed, with an intake capacity of 60 students at Dharmanagar Government Degree College.

Debbarma said other general degree colleges in Tripura could also apply to introduce similar programmes, provided they meet the NCTE's eligibility requirements.

He explained that NEP 2020 encourages colleges to develop into multidisciplinary institutions based on their available resources. However, institutions must obtain NCTE approval and fulfil prescribed criteria before starting teacher education courses.

The move is also aimed at addressing the shortage of B.Ed seats in the state, which has forced many Tripura students to pursue teacher training outside the state, particularly in West Bengal, after completing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.