Dharmendra Pradhan reviews higher education growth in Northeast, meets Tripura University chancellor

Dharmendra Pradhan on May 8 said he held a productive meeting with Ahmed Javed to discuss issues related to higher education and institutional development in the Northeast region.

According to the Union Education Minister, the meeting focused on strengthening higher education institutions, promoting academic excellence and enhancing the institutional capacity of universities across the region.

Pradhan described Tripura University as one of the premier central universities in the Northeast and said the institution has a crucial role in advancing quality education, research, innovation and human resource development.

He further stated that the university’s contribution would be significant in achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047,” the national goal aimed at transforming India into a developed nation through inclusive growth and educational advancement.

The discussions also highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and expand academic and research opportunities for students across the Northeastern states.