Diwali fair to begin from October 20 at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, Finance Minister chairs meeting

The grand three-day Diwali fair and festival is set to commence at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple located at Udaipur of Gomati District from October 20 and will continue till October 22, officials announced today.

Preparations for the event were discussed in detail at a meeting of the Diwali Fair and Festival Committee held at the conference hall of the Gomati district administration.



The meeting, presided over by State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, emphasized ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all pilgrims and visitors attending the fair.





Minister urged all departments and organizations to coordinate effectively to ensure the festival is celebrated beautifully and successfully.

He also highlighted that a vibrant cultural program will feature renowned artists from both within and outside the state. Additionally, stalls showcasing developmental initiatives from various departments will be set up at the venue.



“The temple of the Mata Tripura Sundari will be lavishly decorated with lights, and adequate security arrangements have been planned. For the smooth conduct of the fair, a monitoring committee has been formed under the chairmanship of MLA Abhishek Debroy, along with 14 sub-committees overseeing different aspects of the festival”, he said.

Among those present at the meeting were Chairman Debal Debroy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, MLA Jitendra Majumdar, Udaipur Municipal Council Chairperson Sheetal Chandra Majumdar, Additional District Magistrate Jayanta Chakraborty, and representatives from various departments.



The administration has assured residents and visitors that all measures are being taken to ensure the festival is both safe and enjoyable.