DM, SP reviews Rath Yatra preparations in Agartala, assures smooth conduct

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar on Wednesday, July 15 inspected the preparedness for the upcoming Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath Bari Temple in Agartala, one of the largest Jagannath temples in the city.



The DM inspected the preparedness of Jagannath Bari Temple and ISKCON in Agartala along with West Distrcit Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak and Traffic SP Kanta Jangir.



During the inspection, the District Magistrate reviewed various arrangements, including the height and safety of the chariot, electricity facilities, identification of the procession routes, police security, traffic management, and emergency services.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Vishal Kumar said that the administration has found the overall preparations satisfactory. He added that discussions were held with the temple authorities, who are cooperating with the administration, while all concerned departments are working together to ensure a smooth and successful Rath Yatra.

“Some minor loopholes were noticed during the inspection, and they will be resolved by tonight. We are hopeful that the Rath Yatra will be conducted successfully, and all necessary facilities will be provided to the devotees,” he said.

The District Magistrate also appealed to the public to participate in the Rath Yatra with devotion while maintaining discipline and following all safety guidelines.

The administration has assured that adequate arrangements have been made for the convenience and security of devotees attending the grand religious procession.