Doppler radar to boost weather warnings in South Tripura's Belonia

Belonia in South Tripura will soon get a Doppler radar to strengthen the state’s early weather warning system, officials said on September 27.

Currently, the India Meteorological Department operates only one such radar in the district. The new installation, approved by the Centre, aims to improve weather forecasting and disaster preparedness across the entire South Tripura district, not just Belonia subdivision, said District Magistrate Muhammad Sajad.

Officials held a review meeting on September 26 and visited the proposed site for the radar. “The facility will play a crucial role in enhancing early warning systems, weather prediction, and disaster management in the district,” Sajad said.

The administration plans to complete the installation by February, ensuring the radar is operational ahead of next year’s monsoon season.

Belonia has been severely affected by floods during the past two monsoons due to heavy rainfall and its proximity to the Bay of Bengal. Floods have caused significant damage to property and crops, making the radar a key tool for mitigating future losses. (With inputs from PTI)