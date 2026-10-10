‘Downfall of Modi government begins today’: Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on October 10 launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government after Delhi Police detained him, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and several other CPI(M) leaders during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking after his detention, Chaudhury accused the Centre of attempting to shield the CEC and alleged that the government's actions were undermining democratic institutions and constitutional rights.

“The beginning of the downfall of the Modi government has started today,” Chaudhury said, alleging that the Centre's actions were intended to protect Gyanesh Kumar.

The CPI(M) leader also accused the government of suppressing dissent instead of addressing concerns raised by the Opposition. He claimed that democratic rights, particularly those of students and young people, were under threat.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chaudhury questioned the reported restrictions on hotels, restaurants, bus services and internet connectivity in Delhi in connection with the situation.

He alleged that such measures raised concerns about democratic freedoms and called on people to unite in defence of constitutional principles and independent democratic institutions.

Chaudhury also expressed uncertainty over the next course of action by Delhi Police after the leaders were taken into custody during the protest.

The detention of Chaudhury, Sarkar and other CPI(M) leaders has intensified the party's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with the Opposition alleging that constitutional safeguards and democratic rights are being undermined.

