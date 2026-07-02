DRI seizes codeine cough syrup worth Rs 6.54 crore at Agartala railway station, one held

In a major crackdown on the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 55,626 bottles (100 ml each) of codeine-based E-SKuf and Fairdyl cough syrup, valued at approximately Rs 6.54 crore, from a railway parcel van at Agartala Railway Station. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

An intelligence source told India Today NE that the contraband was recovered from VPH No. NR 094527, which had been booked from Katihar to Agartala as general goods under PW Bill No. 198284 dated June 25, 2026. The parcel van arrived at Agartala Railway Station on June 30 and was later placed on Line No. 13 for unloading.

"Acting on specific intelligence received from the Senior Intelligence Officer of the DRI, Agartala Regional Unit, a joint examination of the consignment was carried out on July 1 in the presence of officials from the DRI, Railway Protection Force (RPF), SIB, RPSF, Assam Rifles and railway authorities," said an official.

During the unloading process, officials found the parcel van carrying general goods along with 89 iron drums. Upon inspection, 80 drums were found to contain white-coloured powder concealing 55,626 bottles of codeine-based E-SKuf and Fairdyl cough syrup, while the remaining nine drums contained only the white powder. The search, counting and seizure operation continued through the night and concluded at around 7 a.m. on July 2.

The DRI arrested Subrata Deb, 34, manager of B.K. Enterprise, Agartala, who had allegedly arrived at the railway station to receive the consignment. He is a resident of Bathakha village under Kalyanpur Police Station in Tripura's Khowai district.

Officials said the consignment had been booked from Katihar by a consignor identified in the parcel records in the name of Chandan Verman of Agartala.

The seized cough syrup is estimated to be worth Rs 6,54,43,989 in the illicit market. The DRI, Agartala Regional Unit, has registered a case, and further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in the trafficking of the contraband.