The Tripura Kumbh Mela commenced on Sunday at Kumbhnagar, Ranirbazar, drawing lakhs of devotees, pilgrims, and spiritual leaders to the banks of the Howrah River. The grand event, which began on December 25, will continue until January 1.

Held every three years, this is only the second time the Kumbh Mela is being organised in Tripura. The sacred site at Dashami Ghat, considered as holy as the Ganga, has become a hub of spiritual activity, with rituals, prayers, and cultural gatherings taking centre stage.

Ranjitand Maharaj, head of the Tripureswari Kumbh Mela Committee, explained the deep mythological significance of the event. "The Kumbh Mela is connected to the Samudra Manthan from the Satya Yuga. During the churning of the ocean by Devas and Asuras, the Amrit (nectar of immortality) emerged, and it is believed that a drop fell in Tripura. This revelation came much later through spiritual insights," he said.

The site also houses a temple dedicated to Maa Kumbh Kali, where pilgrims offer prayers and take holy dips, said to confer the same benefits as bathing in the Sapta Sarovars (seven holy lakes).

The mela has attracted thousands of Naga Sadhus, saints, and monks from across India. Daily rituals and prayers are conducted for global peace, with community kitchens feeding 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims and 2,000 to 2,500 saints every day.

The state government and local residents have joined hands to support the event, which combines spiritual devotion with cultural richness. Maharaj added, "This Kumbh Mela is an opportunity to experience the traditions of Sanatan Dharma and immerse in spirituality. I pray to Maa Kumbh Kali to bless everyone and bring peace and joy to all."

The event is being hailed as a significant moment for Tripura, celebrating the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage.