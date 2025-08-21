Drug peddler held in Tripura, cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh seized

In ongoing crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Tripura Police arrested a drug peddler and seized 67.400 kilograms of dried cannabis worth around Rs 8 lakh from his resident.



According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station, the contraband was found concealed in four plastic bags at the house of the accused, identified as Taher Mia (58), resident of Matinagar, Gilamura, under Sonamura Police Station in Sipahijala district which shares large part of international border with Bangladesh.



During preliminary interrogation, Mia admitted that the cannabis was meant to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh.

Police sources revealed that while the contraband is valued at around Rs 8 lakh in the local market, it fetches approximately 2,000 Bangladeshi Taka per kilogram across the border—amounting to over Rs 8.04 lakh in total.



A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Sonamura Police Station. Police suspect that several more individuals from the area may be linked to the smuggling racket, and further arrests are likely.



“The accused will be produced before the High Court tomorrow with a prayer for appropriate police remand,” Officer-in-Charge Das confirmed.