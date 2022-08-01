Several packets of dry marijuana meant to be smuggled outside Tripura and two suspected members of a drug ring, including one from Bihar, were arrested by police on Sunday at the Assam bordering Daharmanagar subdivision in North Tripura district.

Shoumya Debbarma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dharmanagar speaking to reporters said, “On the basis of specific information Inspector Shibu Ranjan De, Officer-in-Charge, Dharmanagar Police Station along with other officers started a search operation at Dharmanagar railway station.”

“During the operation, police observed the suspicious movement of two individuals. They tried to flee but the police chased and detained them near Tongibari. On being searched, we found a total of kilos of dry cannabis in nineteen packets in their possession”.

While one of the apprehended has been identified as Dipak Nama (27) resident of Sidhai Mohanpur in West Tripura district, the other one has been identified as Gonesh Sharmaa (44) of Durgapur, under Puranibazzar police station in Madhapur district of Bihar.

Dharmanagar police station officials have filed a complaint against them under the NDPS Act, and they are now being questioned to identify more members of the racket.

In a similar incident on Sunday afternoon, an auto rickshaw bearing registration number TRO7A 2081 was found carrying 300 bottles of Phensedyl, an illicit cough syrup, which is mainly smuggled to neighboring Bangladesh where it is used as a substitute for liquor, during a search.

Police mentioned in a notice that Keshab Chandra Das (35), driver of the auto, has been arrested and a specific case has been registered for further investigation.