Drug smugglers won’t be spared, police given free hand: Tripura Minister

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury today said that a section of people working against India are using the international border as a corridor to smuggle drugs, but now the police have been given a free hand to arrest the drug kingpins.



He said that the present state government has zero tolerance against drugs.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha — we don’t want any youths to be intoxicated with drugs. But a force is working against India by using the international border to smuggle drugs into our country. The police and health department are working tirelessly. Not only from the government side, but socially also, the public has to come forward. Awareness must increase. In this direction, the state government is working,” said the Minister.



The Minister said that earlier Tripura had no drug rehabilitation centre, but now the state government is working to set up such centres.



“Earlier, there was no free hand given to the police, but now they have been empowered. Every day, narcotics are being seized. We are working in that direction. The Chief Minister has clearly said no one will be spared in the fight against drug mafias. We have zero tolerance against drugs,” he said.



He further informed that the present state government and the Chief Minister have been working for the development of the health sector.



He also said that there was a time when students had to go outside the state for studies and treatment purposes, but now the state government is building infrastructure and providing all necessary facilities.