Durga Puja: Agartala civic body steps up preparations, road works to be completed by October 10

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stepped up preparations ahead of Durga Puja, coordinating with multiple departments to ensure smooth movement and civic services during the festival.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder said a coordination meeting was held with officials from the AMC, Smart City Mission, Public Works Department (PWD), Power Department, Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority (TUDA), Tripura Police, Traffic Police, Jal Board, Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) department, Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services.

"Many devotees from across the state will come to Agartala during Durga Puja. Keeping in mind that everyone should be able to enjoy the festivities comfortably and hassle-free, necessary steps are being taken by all concerned departments," Majumder said.

He said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had directed the concerned departments to make roads across Agartala motorable and complete all road-related works by October 10.

Accordingly, measures have been initiated to complete road and infrastructure works within the stipulated deadline, Majumder said.

The Power Department has also been asked to coordinate with puja clubs and committees to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival, with cooperation from organisers.

"PWD has also been directed to carry out its work properly and maintain coordination with other departments. We have held a meeting and issued necessary directions so that all works are carried out in coordination," he said.

Traffic management will also be a key focus during the Puja days. The Traffic Superintendent of Police has been directed to take measures to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians, Majumder said.

The AMC will deploy additional manpower during the festival to assist with traffic management and other civic services.

The civic body is working with various departments to complete preparations before Durga Puja and ensure a safe and smooth festive experience for residents and visitors to Agartala.