Durga puja festivities in Tripura may see heavy rains, IMD issues yellow alert

Tripura is set to experience intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms during the Durga Puja celebrations, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing the state under a yellow alert from September 28 to October 2.

According to a special bulletin from the Meteorological Centre in Agartala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across several districts, with thunderstorms and lightning posing additional risks. The first spell was expected on September 27, particularly over Dhalai district, before spreading to other parts of the state.

The forecast highlights the likelihood of light to moderate showers across Tripura on September 28, intensifying on September 30 and continuing through October 2.

West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati and South Tripura have been identified as the districts most vulnerable to heavy downpours of up to 11 cm.

Authorities have urged residents and puja organisers to exercise caution, prepare for potential disruptions, and follow safety advisories. While the rainfall may help ease the humidity, officials are keeping close watch to ensure celebrations proceed without major hazards.