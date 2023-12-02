Powerful tremors were felt in Northeastern states after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Tripura early morning at around 9 am on December 2.

The seismic activity was experienced in the other parts of the neighbouring states with the epicentre located in Bangladesh at a depth of 55 km, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Tripura is located in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.

As per the updated info from the districts, a total of 12 houses have been damaged due to today’s earthquake in the morning.



The breakup of the damage: Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district-10 (partly), Bishalgarh-1 in Sepahijala district (severely) and Kumarghat in Unakoti district

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