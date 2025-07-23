EC assures voter roll revision in Tripura amid Tipra Motha’s illegal immigration concerns

The Election Commission (EC) has assured that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be conducted in all states, including Tripura, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said on July 23.

The assurance came during a meeting in New Delhi between a TMP delegation and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he said.

TMP, an ally in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, has been demanding a revision of voter rolls amid concerns about infiltration.

"We had a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner of India in New Delhi today. We urged the poll body to undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tripura. We can't allow illegal immigrants into the state. The CEC assured SIR will be conducted in all the states, including Tripura", he told the reporters.

Raising concerns over alleged infiltration in the border state, he warned that if this continues, the day is not far when Tiprasa (indigenous) people will be forced to beg for their survival and existence.

The party demanded that the EC takes steps to detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants to Bangladesh, with Debbarma cautioning that if the situation goes out of control, the country's security will be under threat.

"We can't share an inch of land in the state with the infiltrators", he said.

Debbarma made it clear that he doesn't need to take permission to meet the EC for SIR in the state.

"Tipra Motha is an independent political party. We put forward our demand for SIR in Tripura. The Congress and the BJP can also place their opinions. We don't require permission to visit Delhi and speak in favour of indigenous people", he said.

"If the situation requires, we can go to the Supreme Court on the issue of safeguarding the interests of indigenous people. We can't make the mistakes that happened in the 50's, 60's, 70's and 90's", he said without elaborating.

On the Tiprasa accord with the Centre and the state government, he said: "It is good if the accord is implemented. If not, we will reconsider our position in the current government." The TMP signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government to address the problems of indigenous people in February last year, following which the regional party had joined the BJP-led coalition government just ahead of Lok Sabha elections.