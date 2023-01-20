The Election Commission of India (ECI) have ordered the Chief Secretary and Director General of Tripura Police to immediate take action against Sub-divisional Police Officer, Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and Officer-in-charge of Jirania Police Station by suspending or removing them.

The ECI has also decided to send three Special Observers and they have been asked to proceed to Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.



On January 18, All India Congress Committee In charge for Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar was allegedly came under attack after a rally of the party reached at Jirania in West District.

Later, on 19th January ECI has ordered Inquiry into the incident and has asked Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura to obtain report from DGP Tripura through Chief Secretary, Tripura and submit report by 3 pm on January 20.

Expressing displeasure, the ECI on january 20 said that Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State.

“The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission's strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter. CS & DGP were directed to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers. The Commission has directed CS & DGP to take stringent action against SDPO Jirania sub-division by suspending or removing him, action against Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and Officer-in-charge of Jirania Police Station by removing them”, the order of ECI reads.

The ECI has also directed CS and DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the State and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally, roadshow, etc”, it reads.

The Commission has also appointed three Special Observers and have been asked to proceed to Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.

The report of ECI further informed that the report from Tripura Government confirmed that Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries.