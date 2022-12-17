The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the chief electoral officer of the state Kiran Gitte to conduct the 2023 assembly polls without any violence and asked to take all preventive measures to conduct free and fair elections.

On 14th December the Election Commission of India reviewed the Poll Preparedness of the state in the Sukumar Sen Hall of the Commission the review meeting was held.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar chaired the conference in presence of the Election Commissioner of India Arun Goel, the Senior Deputy Chief Election Commissioner, Nitesh Vyas and other high Officials. The Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Kiran Gitte, Addl. Chief Electoral Officers, Usa Jen Mog and Subhasis Bandopadhayay were present at the conference.

The CEO Tripura has informed that there are 2733891 voters in the state as per the Draft Electoral Roll published on 9th November 2022 out of them 1380181 are male voters and 1353664 are female voters and 46 third genders.

He also informed the total number of polling stations in the state is 3328.

The Elector Population Ratio of Tripura is 655, while the gender Ratio is 981. During General Elections, 2018 percentage of vote casting was 89.38.

A press release from CEO Tripura's office said the agenda of the meeting was to review the overall preparedness of the ensuing General Election to the Tripura Legislative Assembly, 2023.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed the Officials of Tripura to focus on four vital points.

The CEC Arun Goel has directed that the voter list of Tripura be healthy, inclusive and error-free.

“Artificial intelligence has been used for identification of Photo Similar Entries/ Demographically Similar Entries and shared with all Electoral Registration Officers to resolve the issue. All new voters of 18-19 ages shall be included in the voter list before 5th Jan 2023”, he said.

He further said that instructions of the Election Commission of India are to be followed strictly for the handling of EVMs and VVPATs and sufficient and quality training to be imparted to the Polling Personnel for proper handling of EVMs and VVPATs.

The Chief Election Commissioner further directed the CEO that there should not be any violence during the Poll period and all preventive measures to be taken to conduct free and fair elections.

“All the marginalized groups such as Bru-migrants, Persons with a disability, third gender, women voters, 80 years plus voters should be facilitated properly. To oversee the preparedness, several teams of the Election Commission of India shall visit Tripura starting from 20th December over two month period”, the press release added.