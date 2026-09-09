ECI revises Tripura SIR schedule amid Village Committee polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tripura, deferring the exercise in view of the upcoming General Elections to all Village Committee constituencies under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The decision was conveyed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura through an official communication dated September 9, 2026, following a request from the state election machinery to postpone the revision exercise.

Under the revised schedule, preparatory activities, including training and printing, will be carried out from October 27 to November 5, 2026. Booth Level Officers will conduct house-to-house verification from November 6 to December 5.

The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will also be completed by December 5, while the draft electoral roll will be published on December 12.

Citizens can submit claims and objections between December 12, 2026, and January 10, 2027. The disposal of claims and the related notice process will continue until February 9, 2027.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 15, 2027, with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date for enrolment.

The revised timeline is aimed at ensuring that the electoral roll revision process does not overlap with the electoral proceedings for the TTAADC Village Committee polls.