ED attaches Rs 1.20 crore assets in Tripura drug trafficking–money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Agartala Sub-Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 1.20 crore in connection with an inter-state drug trafficking and money laundering case in Tripura.

The attached assets belong to Anamika Majumder, wife of Dhruba Majumder, and Apu Ranjan Das. The investigation has been carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED probe stems from two FIRs registered by Tripura Police — one at Panisagar Police Station involving the seizure of 1,352 kg of dry ganja concealed inside a vehicle cabin, and another at Mungiakami Police Station involving 14,400 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup containing codeine phosphate beyond commercial limits. Both cases fall under scheduled offences as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and PMLA.

According to investigators, the network involved key accused including Debabrata Dey, Dhruba Majumder, and Apu Ranjan Das, who allegedly operated an organised inter-state racket for illegal procurement, transportation, and distribution of ganja and codeine-based narcotics. The contraband was reportedly concealed in specially modified compartments of commercial vehicles and also transported via Indian Railways.

The ED stated that proceeds of crime were routed through multiple bank accounts held by the accused and their associated entities. Dhruba Majumder allegedly deposited substantial cash into his accounts and used the funds to acquire immovable properties in the name of his wife, Anamika Majumder.

Officials confirmed that further investigation into the investigation is ongoing.