ED attaches Rs 2.21 crore assets in Tripura ganja trafficking money laundering case involving organised network

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Agartala Sub-Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 2.21 crore in connection with a money laundering case linked to large-scale ganja trafficking in Tripura.

The attached properties are reportedly owned by Bishu Kumar Tripura, Kamini Debbarma, and Bikash Debbarma. The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

According to officials, the investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by Tripura Police, including major seizures of 243 kg and 3,390 kg of dry ganja in Sepahijala district.

During the probe, ED conducted searches at several locations, including the residence of Bishu Kumar Tripura, where an additional 66 kg of cannabis was recovered, leading to another FIR by Melaghar Police Station. The predicate offences fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations revealed that Bishu Kumar Tripura and Kamini Debbarma were allegedly involved in an organised ganja trafficking network, sourcing contraband from Sepahijala district and transporting it to states like West Bengal and Bihar.

The ED stated that proceeds from the illegal trade were routed through hawala channels and deposited into multiple bank accounts of the accused and their associates. The funds were later invested in properties, vehicles, a brick kiln business, and a flat in Kolkata.

To legitimise the illicit earnings, the accused allegedly created fabricated financial records showing false income and expenditure. Bikash Debbarma is accused of facilitating the laundering process by allowing his bank accounts to be used for routing the proceeds of crime.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway.