ED files three PMLA cases against 14 accused in Tripura, freezes Rs 6.85 crore assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed three prosecution complaints under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against 14 accused persons in Tripura in connection with narcotics smuggling and money laundering cases, officials said on March 31.

The complaints were submitted before the Special Court (PMLA) in West Tripura by the ED’s Agartala Sub Zonal Office under relevant provisions of the Act.

According to the agency, assets worth approximately Rs 6.85 crore, both movable and immovable, have been frozen, seized, or provisionally attached in connection with the cases. These assets have been identified as proceeds of crime generated through drug trafficking activities.

The cases stem from offences registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, involving organised networks engaged in the trafficking of drugs and laundering of illicit proceeds.

In the first case, the ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered at Jirania Police Station in West Tripura against Litan Saha and others. Investigations revealed alleged involvement in the trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup, including the seizure of 9,590 bottles by police. The agency stated that the accused used a logistics firm to transport contraband and laundered proceeds through multiple bank accounts.

The second case relates to the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, including 1,352 kg of dry cannabis in North Tripura’s Panisagar and 14,400 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup in Khowai district. The ED alleged that the accused were part of an organised inter-state network transporting drugs to other states, and that illicit proceeds were invested in properties.

The third case involves multiple FIRs registered between 2020 and 2025 concerning large-scale cannabis seizures across the state. Investigations indicated the existence of a well-organised trafficking network, with proceeds allegedly routed through bank accounts, hawala channels, and investments in businesses and properties.

The ED said further investigation is underway to identify additional assets and individuals linked to the cases.