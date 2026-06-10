ED finds 25 surveillance cameras during Tripura crackdown on drug trafficking network

More than 25 CCTV cameras monitoring forested stretches and sections of the India-Bangladesh border were recovered during Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Tripura as part of a cross-border drug trafficking and money laundering probe involving suspected transactions exceeding Rs 142 crore.

The searches were conducted on June 8 by the ED's Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at four locations across Tripura, West Bengal and Mizoram.

The investigation originates from a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Agartala Zonal Unit, under the NDPS Act. The case relates to the interception of a vehicle convoy on NH-06A in Mizoram on August 21, 2025, which led to the seizure of 49.101 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 40 grams of heroin and the arrest of eight persons.

According to the ED, proceeds generated from the narcotics trade were allegedly layered and integrated through a network of bank accounts held by Myanmar-based individuals using border addresses, as well as through shell and conduit entities. Cash transactions and hawala channels were also allegedly used to conceal the source and beneficiaries of the funds. Investigators have so far identified suspect credits aggregating more than Rs 142 crore.

The agency said the main Myanmar-based supplier of the contraband, Chintuang alias Tluanga, and key transportation facilitator Jabrul Haque have already been arrested by the NCB.

Searches were carried out at the residential and official premises of four individuals and entities allegedly linked to the syndicate. These included Anowar Hossain alias Suman Mia, also known as "Crorepati Suman", and Jashim Mia of Sonamura in Tripura's Sepahijala district, who were identified by investigators as the ultimate recipients of the seized contraband. Premises linked to two other individuals in Mizoram and West Bengal were also searched.

The ED said that "more than 25 CCTV cameras mounted on trees" were found covering forest areas surrounding the houses of Suman Mia and Jashim Mia, as well as stretches along the barbed-wire fencing on the India-Bangladesh border.

A dog squad was deployed during the operation to detect concealed contraband. As the residences of the two accused are located close to the international border, the ED sought assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) during the searches.

Officials also seized incriminating documents, digital devices and other material evidence believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Further investigation is underway.