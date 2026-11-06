The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 5 said it had conducted searches at 13 locations across Tripura, West Bengal and Maharashtra as part of an investigation into an alleged fake government tender racket involving a suspended IAS officer of the Tripura cadre.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday by officials of the ED's Agartala Sub-Zonal Office, with several locations in Tripura coming under the agency's scanner. The investigation centres on allegations that a Nagpur-based company was cheated of crores of rupees through purported government tenders in the mid-day meal and power sectors.

According to the central agency, the case stems from an FIR registered at Capital Complex Police Station in West Tripura district following a complaint by M/s SK Sales Corporation, Nagpur, against the suspended IAS officer and his alleged associates.

The complainant alleged that it was fraudulently induced to deposit approximately Rs 14.55 crore as earnest money deposits (EMDs) between September 2024 and February 2025 against government tenders that were never actually issued.

The ED said the latest searches covered the residential premises of the suspended bureaucrat and alleged hawala operators based in Dharmanagar subdivision of North Tripura. These operators were reportedly projected as officials responsible for processing payments linked to the purported tenders.

The agency also searched the offices of several companies and entities suspected to be connected to the alleged money trail.

During the operation, ED officials seized a substantial volume of documents relating to suspected hawala transactions, details of high-value properties and records pointing to alleged suspicious control over corporate entities.

Digital devices and records belonging to several accused persons were also seized. The agency said these materials could be crucial in establishing the flow of funds and identifying the individuals involved in the alleged racket.

The ED further claimed that the accused had allegedly cheated multiple victims of more than Rs 44 crore collectively.

The money-laundering probe is ongoing, with the agency examining the financial transactions, property holdings and possible involvement of other individuals and entities across the three states.