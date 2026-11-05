The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 13 locations across Tripura, West Bengal and Maharashtra, including the residence of suspended IAS officer Abhishek Chandra, in connection with an alleged Rs 14.55-crore fake government tender scam involving forged documents and a fictitious entity operating under the name ‘Directorate of Higher Education’.

During the searches conducted on November 4, the agency seized a substantial volume of documents, digital devices and electronic records, besides materials allegedly linked to hawala transactions, high-value properties and suspicious control over corporate entities.

The ED's Agartala Sub-Zonal Office carried out the searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case arising from an FIR registered at Capital Complex Police Station in West Tripura.

According to the agency, the case originated from a complaint filed by Nagpur-based M/s SK Sales Corporation against Chandra, an IAS officer of the Tripura cadre currently under suspension, and his alleged associates.

The complainant alleged that it was fraudulently induced to deposit Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) totalling approximately Rs 14.55 crore between September 2024 and February 2025 against purported government tenders in the mid-day meal and power sectors.

The ED's investigation indicates that the tenders were never actually floated by the Tripura government.

Fake department name allegedly used to collect Rs 14.55 crore

The agency alleged that Chandra projected himself as an officer controlling government tender processes and introduced the complainant to Utpal Kumar Chowdhury, who was presented as the official responsible for processing payments.

The EMDs were reportedly deposited through demand drafts in favour of ‘Directorate of Higher Education’. However, investigators found that the entity was actually a proprietary concern belonging to Chowdhury, allegedly using a name deceptively similar to that of the genuine government department.

Forged tender notices and work orders were allegedly used to convince the complainant to make the deposits.

The ED further alleged that a joint venture involving Krishna Chakraborty, represented by her husband Sudip Paul, was used to facilitate the collection of funds. Partial refunds were reportedly made at crucial stages to maintain the complainant's confidence and induce further payments.

According to the agency, money deposited into the fictitious entity's bank accounts was transferred within days, and in some instances within 24 hours, through a network of shell entities. Several of these entities were allegedly registered in the names of domestic staff and associates of Chowdhury.

Properties in Mumbai, foreign travel and alleged hawala links

The ED alleged that the proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, including flats in a housing project and a residential property at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, in the names of Chandra's family members.

The funds were also allegedly spent on foreign travel and luxury goods, while a portion was reportedly routed through a suspected hawala operator based in Kolkata.

During Wednesday's searches, ED officials covered Chandra's residential premises and those of alleged hawala operators, besides the offices of several companies and entities suspected to be connected to the money trail.

The agency said it seized documentary evidence relating to alleged hawala transactions, details of high-value properties and materials indicating suspicious control over corporate entities. Digital devices and records belonging to various accused persons were also taken into custody.

Separate probe into alleged Rs 44-crore fraud

The ED said it was also investigating Chowdhury and others in a separate money laundering case registered as ECIR/AGSZO/03/2025, arising from five FIRs lodged in Tripura and West Bengal.

In that case, the same fictitious entity and an allegedly similar modus operandi were used to defraud multiple victims of more than Rs 44 crore, according to the agency.

The ED has already issued Provisional Attachment Orders No. 01/2026, dated January 22, 2026, and No. 05/2026, dated July 31, 2026, in connection with the earlier investigation.

Further investigation into the alleged Rs 14.55-crore tender fraud and the suspected money laundering network is underway.

