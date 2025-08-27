ED seizes Rs 7 lakh cash, freezes bank accounts in Rs 200 cr money laundering case linked to Tripura man

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Agartala Sub-Zonal Office, has seized cash worth Rs 7 lakh and frozen bank accounts containing around Rs 60 lakh during search operations carried out on August 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Tripura, Delhi, Haryana, and West Bengal in connection with an ongoing investigation against Utpal Kumar Chowdhury of Tripura.

The ED said they have initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against Utpal Kumar Chowdhury.

“ED investigation revealed that he had set up a web of entities/ concerns where the names resemble to the government or PSU entities ie. Directorate of Higher Education Tripura, Bridge and Roof Company and Directorate of Apparel Council of India. By incorporating concems or company names similar to or resembling with a reputed govt. entities and PSUs he had induced the public to invest money in such duplicate concerns. He had impersonated as high rank officer in Govt. of India and cheated various persons on the basis of false assurance of availing govt. contracts Projecting himself as head of Directorate of Higher Education of Tripura, he cheated many education institutes on the promise of sending students to their institutes from Tripura and also cheated many individual on the false promise of giving fender of mid-day meal in vanous institutes under the Directorate of Higher Education of Tripura”, said the press statement.

It said that Utpal had also fraudulently took over the control of a NGO named M/s Chaltakhali Swamiji Seva Sangha registered under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and opened its bank account to launder the money of vanous persons.

“It was found that through the circuitous web of transactions in such bank accounts the money was laundered through false entnes. Primary investigation reveals that more than Rs 200 Crore have been laundered through the Chalatkhali Swamiji Seva Sangh to different entities/ concerns situated at Haryana, Kolkata and Delhi under the facade of bogus business of rubber with the rented bank accounts. The rubber business shown in Tripura by Utpal Kumar Chowdhury and his accomplices in various states was found to be bogus as the actual sale/purchase of rubber was not there and only on papers the sale/purchase was shown. Also no details of transportation of rubber goods were found The above trust was utilised to give entries to the above entities and in many instances huge amounts have been withdrawn in cash after laundering the proceeds”, it reads.

ED, in the press statement, pointed out that Utpal Kumar Chowdhury had close proximity with senior officer(s) of Govt of Tripura who used to introduce him as officer of High rank to various businessmen. Through such acquaintance with the businessmen, he had cheated them on false promises to get various govt. contract to them. Enquiries revealed that large sums of money were paid to such senior officers of the Govt of Tripura.

“During search, various incriminating digital and physical evidences, stamps of various departments of Govt of Tripura i.e. Food, Civil Supplies and consumer Department, Directorate of Higher Education, Directorate of Higher Education Elementary School, other PSUs and fake IDs of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India was found and seized. Further, the cash of Rs. 7 Lakh were seized and bank accounts having total balance of approx. Rs. 60 Lakh were frozen. Incriminating evidence has been found with regards to investment in real estate and lands in various places of Tripura. Utpal Kumar Chaudhary is currently in Haryana Jail. Further investigation is under progress”, it added.