A specific case was lodged against certain ‘vested interest' individuals involved in the protest in Tripura’s Gandatwisa sub-division, and efforts are underway to arrest them, Director General of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan said on July 17.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, DGP Ranjan stated that normalcy has largely been restored in the Gandatwisa Sub-division under Dhalai district.

The situation in Gandatwisa sub-division turned tense on July 12 after a 21-year-old youth, Parameshwar Reang, died following an alleged assault by a group of drunken youths. Reang passed away while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital, which sparked protests and resulted in damage to some properties, including shops and houses.

Regarding the issue, DGP Ranjan said that Tripura Police have already arrested the accused person following the death of the young man who was assaulted. This incident triggered the reaction in Gandatwisa.

“Some ethnic tension was present, and the police took a strong stand to ensure that there were no injuries or harm to either of the two communities. Through concerted efforts, the market has reopened in Gandatwisa and nearby areas, with both communities attending the market. To a large extent, normalcy has been restored. However, we will continue monitoring the situation, and both communities also desire peace and a return to normal life,” he said.

The DGP further mentioned that a series of steps were taken by the Police Administration and Civil Administration to restore peace, including deploying an adequate number of Central forces, senior officials have been conducting campaigns, and peace meetings have been held by the District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials with the local people.

“The reopening of markets and the attendance of people from both communities indicate that things are normalizing,” he said.

The DGP further informed that in relation to the protest, Tripura Police have also registered a case, identified some people, and most of them are absconding.

“But action in this regard is being taken. Some motivated individuals have created the situation for their vested interests. The local people are against any kind of protest and violence,” he added.