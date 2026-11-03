Eight people have been arrested in connection with an assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in Boxanagar, Sepahijala district, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said all those involved in the incident would be brought to justice and strict legal action would be taken in accordance with the law. He added that violence against security personnel would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police sources said a case had been registered against 19 people in connection with the incident.

The arrests followed a clash between BSF personnel and local residents near Ashabari Gram Panchayat on Monday morning. The confrontation reportedly began with a verbal altercation between villagers and BSF personnel stationed at Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) under the 49th Battalion over an alleged smuggling-related issue.

According to preliminary reports, a BSF jawan detained a local resident, identified as Hefzur Rahman, triggering anger among villagers.

Following the incident, agitated residents blocked the Boxanagar–Rahimpur road, disrupting vehicular movement.

Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar of Rahimpur BOP and other BSF personnel reportedly came under attack from the crowd. Their vehicle was also allegedly vandalised.

The situation escalated further after additional BSF personnel reached the spot, leading to a clash between security personnel and local residents.

Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar and three other people sustained injuries in the incident. They were initially taken to Boxanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for preliminary treatment.

Police sources said the situation in the area has since returned to normal. Further investigation into the incident is underway.