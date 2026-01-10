Eight arrested after tensions over puja donations in Tripura's Unakoti, 163 BNSS imposed, internet shutdown

At least eight people were arrested on January 10, after tensions over the collection of puja subscriptions escalated into violence in the Saydarpara–Shimultala area under Fatikroy police station in Tripura’s Unakoti district, prompting the administration to impose Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and suspend mobile internet services.

The unrest reportedly broke out ahead of the traditional Bhairab Mela, scheduled to be held from January 24 to 26. According to local sources, the confrontation began near the Bhairab Thali along the Kanchanbari Main Road when members of the mela committee allegedly demanded puja donations from a timber-laden vehicle owner, identified as Mosabbir Ali.

What began as a heated argument soon escalated into a scuffle, which spiralled into widespread violence. Police sources said a mob blocked road, vandalised vehicles, and set fire to several shops. A timber shop and stacks of hay kept in front of houses were gutted, while multiple vehicles were damaged or torched. Several civilians sustained injuries, triggering panic in the area.

As the situation deteriorated, a large contingent of security forces, including personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was deployed. Police conducted a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, while drone surveillance was initiated to monitor the situation and prevent further flare-ups.

Unakoti District Magistrate Dr. Tamal Majumdar and In-Charge Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The district administration-imposed Section 163 BNSS to maintain law and order and suspended mobile internet services across Unakoti district for 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to India Today NE, SP Avinash Rai said, “Some youths set fire outside a few homes. We immediately deployed forces to disperse the mob. Section 163 BNSS has been imposed, and flag marches are underway. The situation is now peaceful and fully under control.” He confirmed that eight individuals had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Reacting to the incident, local MLA and Minister Sudhangshu Das described the unrest as unfortunate but assured residents that the administration had acted promptly. “Our local leadership and police have handled the situation with great vigilance. Some people have already been arrested. I urge everyone not to spread rumours or misinformation. The situation is under complete control, and that responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

Later, Tripura Police issued a statement on social media, urging restraint. “The situation at Fatikroy under Unakoti District is completely peaceful. All are requested not to post or share any provocative content on social media,” the police said.

Authorities said security deployment will continue in the area, with flag marches and close monitoring to ensure peace ahead of the upcoming Bhairab Mela.