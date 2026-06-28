Eight Bangladeshi nationals detained near Agartala airport; probe into illegal entry underway

Eight Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Airport Police Station in Agartala over the past 24 hours in connection with an alleged attempt to travel outside Tripura after entering the state illegally, police said.

The detentions followed a tip-off that four Bangladeshi nationals would arrive in Tripura and attempt to leave the state through Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport. Acting on the information, police launched a surveillance operation on Saturday, June 27 and detained four individuals.

During their interrogation, police gathered leads that resulted in the detention of four more Bangladeshi nationals from the airport area.

Police said all eight detainees are male and were allegedly planning to travel outside the state. The newly detained individuals have been produced before a court, with police seeking their remand for further questioning. The four detained earlier are already in police custody.

Investigators are probing how the men entered Tripura, their intended destination and whether an organised human trafficking or illegal immigration network facilitated their movement.

Further investigation is underway.