Elaborate security arrangements in place for Tripura district council polls, DGP reviews preparedness

Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag, on Thursday, April 2 held a review meeting on security and law and order in Khowai and Dhalai districts for the peaceful Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election.



The DGP held the joint review meeting at the office of the Khowai District Superintendent of Police, which was joined by the Dhalai District Superintendent.





Later, DGP Anurag told the media that on 12th April, the election for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would be held, and for that elaborate arrangements have been made.



“For this, I have come here to Khowai to hold and review the security preparedness of Khowai and Dhalai districts, in which SPs of both districts and Commandants of TSRs deployed in both the districts are present. We will review the policing and security matters and what actions need to be taken further to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful environment in both districts before, during, and post-poll,” the DGP said.



He said that the police administration will hold meetings on this matter, and sufficient forces have been deployed in both districts, while the situation is being reviewed on a regular basis.



“Today I have come here on the ground to see how the machinery is working, and if further action is required, we will take it to ensure the election is conducted peacefully and that candidates can campaign without any hindrance,” he added.