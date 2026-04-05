Elaborate security in place for Dharmanagar By-Poll, TTAADC elections, law and order stable: DGP

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag on April 5 said that amidst the two election preparations, including the by-elections in Dharmanagar of the North district and elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, elaborate security arrangements have been made and so far the law and order situation is in good condition.



DGP Anurag said this today after he visited North Tripura district to hold a meeting with the police administration of North and Unakoti districts.



He said that in North Tripura district, the by-poll of Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency would be held on April 9, as well as elections would be held for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on April 12 in two constituencies in North and neighbouring Unakoti district.



“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the pre-poll period. Along with this, when the by-poll and TTAADC elections are held, the force deployment will be extensive. For the post-poll period as well, we will make arrangements. With these arrangements, I believe that the elections will be held peacefully,” said the DGP.



The DGP said that the main aim of his visit was to inspect the groundwork in Unakoti and North districts, and if necessary, modifications would be made and further action taken.



“The civil and police administrations are doing a very good job in both districts, and we are ensuring that both the by-poll and TTAADC elections will be peaceful, free, and fair. At present, the law and order situation in the entire state is good,” he added.



During the meeting Carey Marak IGP (L&O), SP North Avinash Rai, SP Unakoti Sudhambika R and Commandants of 15th & 13th Battalion Tripura State Rifles were present.