Elderly man killed, wife injured in brutal theft attempt in Tripura, three detained

Tripura Police have arrested three suspected persons during a theft attempt in which an elderly couple was grievously injured with sharp weapons. Among them, the man was found dead on the spot, while the woman is undergoing treatment.

Tripura Police sources said that a group of thieves entered a house late last night, tied the hands and feet of the house owner, and killed him.

Police said that the gang killed Ranjan Das (80) and brutally injured his wife, Namita Das (70).

This brutal incident took place in the Shri Durga Sangha area under Grantali Gram Panchayat in Melaghar of Sepahijala district.

After receiving information about the incident in the morning, the police from Sonamura Police Station rushed to the spot. A large police force, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, arrived at the scene. The police started their investigation by cordoning off the entire house.

The residents of the area woke up in the morning and were shocked to witness this tragic scene.

It is known that the elderly couple lived alone in the house. Their three sons—one a TSR jawan and the other two engaged in business in Agartala—live separately. The couple resided alone in this house.

“We have detained three persons in connection with the theft and murder. We are investigating the matter,” said Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station.

Former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik visited the house of the deceased after receiving the news. She spoke to the family members of the victims today.

Bhoumik said that such incidents are condemnable and a matter of concern for society. She appealed to everyone to refrain from such heinous acts.

She told the family members of the accused that necessary steps should be taken immediately to bring the culprits to the right path.