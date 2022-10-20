Sambit Patra, the BJP national spokesperson who was recently assigned the responsibility of North East coordination, lashed out on October 19 at past Central administrations for purposefully neglecting the northeast area.

According to Patra, Modi has visited the region several times since taking office as Prime Minister. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on the other hand, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the northeast but rarely visited the region.

Patra, a famous face of the saffron party, has been heavily campaigning in Tripura's rural districts ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Patra arrived at Dharmanagar Helipad to preside over an organizational meeting before traveling to Pabiacherra (Kumarghat) in the Unakoti district to address a political gathering.

“PM Modi gave priority to the northeast area”, Patra remarked during the event. He envisioned this region as 'Astalakshmi,' realizing that India cannot prosper unless the northeast is developed. The northeast must develop in order for India to prosper.