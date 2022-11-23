The two-member delegations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) who are in Tripura for a two-day routine review of the poll preparedness have laid importance on the vulnerable polling areas and on the deployment of security personnel.

The officials including Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Kumar Vyas and Deputy Election Commissioner RK Gupta arrived here this morning has held an extensive meeting with the District Magistrates and District Superintendent of Police of all eight districts.

The visit assumes significance given the spurt in political activities across the state with all the major political parties coming out in the streets to set their narrative.

Behind the scenes, administrative works are also progressing at a rapid pace as the Election Commission has already issued guidelines for the transfer and posting of government officials. The poll officials have already been given charges.

An official who attended the meeting said in a condition of anonymity said that during the meeting special emphasis was laid on the law and order situation but however no such directions came from their end.

“They have arrived here to take stock of the preparedness of the district officials as the poll is coming. This is a preliminary visit of the officials. They have inspected everything broadly about all districts starting from civil administration to police administration and have given some directions. The officials have also given some presentations about the eight districts on the preparedness”, the official said.

He said the election commission officials also spoke about the law and order issues and especially laid emphasis on vulnerable and critical pockets of the state and directed to maintain the law and order situation.

“Arrival of these two election commissions means preparedness of poll has already been started. During the election, some officials visit before the arrival of the full team of the Election Commission. They took note of the polling stations. How polling stations would be set up and we will deploy the security and civil administrative official during the poll”, the official added.