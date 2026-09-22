Election duty voting begins for Tripura Village Committee polls

Election Duty Voting (EDV) for employees deployed for the upcoming Village Committee General Election-2026 under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) began across 38 blocks of Tripura on Tuesday, September 22.

Officials of the Tripura State Election Commission said employees engaged in election-related duties who have applied through Form-15 can cast their votes at designated Voting Assistance Centres, or Facilitation Centres, under their respective Returning Officers.

EDV voting in the 38 blocks will be held on September 22 and 23 from 10 am to 4 pm on both days.

A separate schedule has been announced for six blocks — Karbook, Rupaichhari, Amarpur, Ampi, Matabari and Dumburnagar. Election-duty personnel in these blocks can cast their votes on September 23 and 24, also between 10 am and 4 pm.

The election authorities have asked eligible election-duty voters to report to their designated Facilitation Centres on the scheduled dates and during the prescribed hours.

The EDV facility allows personnel deployed for election-related duties to cast their votes in advance, ensuring they are able to exercise their franchise while remaining available for polling-related responsibilities on election day.