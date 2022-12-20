The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations in two locations in Tripura under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and against three drug traffic cases.

In a press release, ED said that they have carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in Agartala and Sipahijhala districts of Tripura in respect of investigations relating to three drugs trafficking cases.

"ED initiated investigations under PMLA, 2002 based on FIRs registered under sections 20/29 of NDPS Act, 1985 by Tripura Police and charge sheet filed against the accused persons namely Sujit Sarkar ,Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis(Beyond prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under NDPS Act,1985", the press release of ED reads.

It further said that PMLA investigation also revealed that huge amounts of cash were deposited in their bank accounts and also in the bank accounts of their family members.

"During the search operations, the Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 2 Crore in the form of bank balance available in bank account, FD, insurance policies and documents of immovable properties have been seized. Further investigation is in progress", the statement added.

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