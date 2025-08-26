Enforcement Directorate raids four locations in Tripura over fraud, land mafia links

The Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids across four locations in Tripura on August 26, targeting an alleged network involved in multiple financial crimes and land-related fraud.

Intelligence sources confirming the news to India Today NE said the ED carried out raids in the West District and Sepahijala district.

Officials confirmed that all targeted locations were connected to a broader investigation into fraudulent activities, including land mafia operations and other illegal financial schemes.

The ED has been actively pursuing similar operations in the northeast, with recent raids in January 2025 targeting drug trafficking and financial irregularities.

Investigators indicated that the suspects are believed to be part of an organised network that allegedly used fraudulent land transactions and other illegal methods to generate proceeds. The raids aimed to gather evidence and freeze assets linked to the suspected money laundering activities.

Further details about the investigation, potential arrests, and seized assets are expected to be released as the probe progresses.