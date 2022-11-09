The Chief Electoral Office of Tripura, Kiran Gitte said that about 60 per cent of enrolling the names of Bru in the voter list has already been done and the rest other will be completed by December end.

Speaking with India Today NE, CEO Gitte said that the 100 per cent enrolment of Bru in the voter list will be completed within the next month.

“If they are coming to the rehabilitation camps for settlement, we will enrol them. Now, it is their choice where they will rehabilitate and which camp to select. Our duty is as soon as they are rehabilitated, within very few days we give them the plot, and house allowance and RoR is updated. So we are doing it on a real-time basis”, he said.

Claiming that the Election Commission wants 100 per cent of enrollment, the official said that as the assembly poll is coming the department is requesting the Bru people for immediate rehabilitation and enrolling their names as soon as possible.

Earlier on November 9, the Mizoram government put the deletion of names of Bru voters from the state's poll register on hold following their enrolment in Tripura's electoral rolls.

The Mizoram election department has discontinued the ongoing process of the deletion of names of Bru voters from the state poll register following the enrollment in Tripura's electroral roll.

The State joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said that the process was discontinued as the intensive revision of the state voters list was underway.

Further, in the going revision of the state voters list, the draft electoral roll will be published on November 9 while the final electoral is yet to be completed by January 2023.