Every Tripura district to get funds for development: State finance minister

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, on August 27, said that a well-planned economic infrastructure, from village to urban level, is key to making Tripura a self-sufficient state. He stated that the State Finance Commission plays a pivotal role in this process.

Addressing a one-day seminar on the Tripura State Sixth Finance Commission, the finance minister said the Commission is contributing significantly to the state’s development.

He noted that the present government had earlier carried out several initiatives through the Fifth Finance Commission, and similar welfare-oriented work will continue under the Sixth Finance Commission.

“The main goal of the government is to transform Tripura into a financially strong state by ensuring holistic development in education, health, food, clothing and housing. Adequate funds will be allocated for every district, from rural to urban areas,” Finance Minister said.

He urged officials to ensure that no public welfare programme is halted, stressing that every initiative should reach the last person in the state.