Ex-Tripura CM calls for neutral High Court-monitored inquiry into DGP's death

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on July 25 demanded a neutral and independent investigation into the sudden and unnatural death of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, urging that the probe be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

Addressing the media, the veteran CPI(M) leader said his party had sought a High Court-monitored investigation immediately after the incident, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the death of the state's top police officer warranted judicial oversight.

"Anurag Dhankar's unnatural death is truly unbelievable. A fair and impartial investigation is essential to uncover the truth," Sarkar said.

Recalling his long professional association with Dhankar, Sarkar said he had observed the IPS officer's career over nearly two decades, beginning from his tenure as a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) before rising through the ranks to become Inspector General (Law and Order) and later Director General of Police.

The former chief minister alleged that the law and order situation in Tripura had deteriorated over the past eight to ten months, increasing public pressure on the police. He claimed that Dhankar had attempted to address these challenges, which may have led to differences with the state's top leadership.

"In such circumstances, his unnatural death cannot be viewed in isolation. A neutral investigation is necessary to establish the real cause, and those responsible, if any, must be brought to justice," Sarkar said.

He also questioned the state government's decision to constitute a three-member inquiry team headed by the Superintendent of Police of West Tripura district. While acknowledging the government's authority to order such an investigation, Sarkar argued that the death of a serving DGP required a higher level of judicial scrutiny.

Sarkar further alleged that the government was ignoring demands from various quarters for an inquiry under the supervision of the Chief Justice or a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

"This creates further doubts and raises more questions in the minds of the people," he said.

Dhankar was found hanging in the washroom attached to his office chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on July 20. The Tripura government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team headed by West Tripura SP Namit Pathak to investigate the case.