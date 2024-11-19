Bharat Dev Varma, the elder brother of former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma passed away today, November 19, at his Kolkata residence around 9 am.

According to sources, Dev Varma (83), actor Moon Moon Sen's husband died due to his deteriorating physical condition.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Raima and Ria Sen, both actors.

Bharat Dev Varma belonged to the royal family of Tripura. Bharat’s mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.