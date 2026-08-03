Ex-Tripura MP Rebati Tripura denies quitting politics after returning to teaching

Former Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura has dismissed reports claiming he has quit politics after resuming his teaching profession, clarifying that he continues to be an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and serves on its core committee.

Reacting to media reports, Rebati Tripura said he was surprised to see claims about his political exit without anyone verifying the facts with him.

"I was a teacher before entering politics. I joined the teaching profession in 2001 and entered active politics after joining the BJP in 2014. In 2018, I was elected as a Member of Parliament and remained on leave from my teaching job during my tenure," he said.

Explaining his decision to return to the classroom, the former MP said there are currently no major elections or significant party programmes requiring his full-time political engagement.

"The TTAADC elections are over, and there are no major political events at present. After consulting the headmaster, I resumed my duties as a Political Science teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Class 12 School, a government-aided institution," he said.

Rebati Tripura stressed that returning to teaching should not be seen as his withdrawal from politics.

"I have not quit politics. I remain active in politics and continue to discharge my responsibilities as a BJP core committee member. My return to the classroom should not be interpreted as my exit from political life," he said.

He also noted that teachers and employees of government-aided schools are permitted to participate in political activities under existing rules, adding that balancing both responsibilities is entirely legitimate.