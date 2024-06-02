The INDI Bloc in Tripura, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress leaders claimed that exit polls are sometimes inaccurate, concocted and fabricated.

The statement came a day after the exit polls were published.

The CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that almost all organisations declared the BJP as the winner in the exit poll.

Chaudhury, who is also Leader of Opposition said, "But exit polls sometimes come true and sometimes come totally different. In 2004, there was a flow of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was very popular and a better human being than the present Prime Minister. That time also, exit poll organizations declared BJP as the winner, but it came totally different as NDA lost and the UPA government was formed. In 2014, there was the slogan 'Achhe Din,' and in 2019, they also won the election using the Pulwama attack and surgical strike. But this year, they can't make any impact using Ram Mandir and also raised 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.' Modi's guarantee is also vanishing slowly."

Meanwhile, senior leader and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that every exit poll is concocted and fabricated with a motive to serve the political party in power.

“They are far away from the truth. In Haryana, there are 10 seats, and in exit polls, it said BJP is going to win 16 to 18 seats, while in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party is going to win 6 to 7 seats while they have contested in only 5 seats. This shows that people who have manufactured the data are not well acquainted with reality. The reality is going to form the government and is going to get the public mandate. These all are just an eye wash. I believe on June 4, when the counting will take place, you will see the reverse of what has been projected in the name of exit polls. I am very optimistic that the INDI bloc will form the government,” he said.