Experts applaud Tripura’s early detection drive for non-communicable diseases

A research initiative on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Tripura has received positive feedback from medical experts, according to a state official.

The initiative, carried out jointly by various government medical agencies, focuses on improving early detection and treatment of NCDs, including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. The first phase of the campaign, titled Chief Minister’s Niramay Arogya Abhiyan (CMNAA), was conducted from January 1 to January 21.

Officials said the programme aimed to strengthen screening mechanisms and ensure timely medical intervention for patients identified with such conditions.

The progress and outcomes of the campaign were reviewed during a meeting of the Systematic Tracking and Action for Research in Non-Communicable Diseases (STAR NCD) project held on April 17. The meeting was chaired by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte.

Speaking on the development, State Programme Officer for NCD, Dr Abhijit Das, said that medical experts present at the meeting appreciated the implementation and impact of the CMNAA initiative.

The state government has been prioritising measures to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases through structured screening and research-based interventions.