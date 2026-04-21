External forces misusing diversity to weaken India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Tripura, urges unity

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Tuesday, April 21 said that “selfish forces” are attempting to create divisions within India by misusing its diversity, warning that such efforts are aimed at weakening the country’s unity.

He was addressing the Prana Pratishtha and Kumbha Abhishekam ceremony of the Maa Chinmaye Soundarya Temple at Fakira Mura in Mohanpur under West Tripura district.

Bhagwat said such forces are aware that a strong and united India could impact their interests, and therefore seek to create internal conflicts by highlighting differences within society.

Emphasising India’s long-standing diversity in food habits, rituals, languages and religious traditions, he said this diversity is the very foundation of national unity and a source of strength, not division.

He cautioned that forgetting this understanding could lead to internal discord, which could then be exploited by what he termed “demonic forces.” He urged people to remain vigilant and spread awareness about the importance of unity in diversity.

Highlighting ongoing developments, Bhagwat noted that along with the temple, a school has been established and more initiatives are expected in the future.

“We are present here today, so we must build strength and courage in our minds. Even if situations seem difficult, we must remain firm, as circumstances come and go,” he said.

The event was attended by Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Jishnu Dev Varma, Manik Saha, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and Amit Rakshit of the Chinmaya Mission International, among others.