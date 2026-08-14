Facts surrounding Tripura DGP’s death to be known shortly, says probe officer

The facts surrounding the death of Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar will be known “very shortly” as investigators examine technical inputs and scientific evidence to crack the case, the police officer heading the probe said on Friday, August 14.

Dhankar, who had led the CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and the reinvestigation into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was found hanging in a washroom attached to his chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on July 20.

Four days after his death, the state government constituted a three-member probe team headed by West Tripura district SP Namit Pathak. The team was later expanded to 10 members amid demands from opposition parties for a judicial inquiry.

“The probe into DGP Anurag Dhankar is going on. We are leaving no stone unturned to crack the case. The special team is exploring technical inputs and scientific investigation. The facts surrounding the case will be known very shortly,” Pathak told reporters.

He said strong action would be taken if anyone was found to be involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Pathak said foolproof security arrangements had been put in place across West Tripura district ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

He said Tripura State Rifles, CRPF, CISF, BSF and Assam Rifles were working in coordination with the state police to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Joint patrolling is being carried out along the international border, while security has also been strengthened at the airport, railway stations and bus stops to prevent any untoward incident.

Pathak said security agencies were maintaining heightened vigilance across the district ahead of Independence Day.