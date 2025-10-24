Fake Bangladeshi documents target Tipra Motha MLA, vows legal action

A fresh controversy has erupted in Tripura after purported Bangladeshi National ID and Birth Certificate documents, allegedly belonging to Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, surfaced on social media.

The National ID card, reportedly bearing ID no. 1949027487, lists Ranjit Debbarma’s name along with those of his parents. The accompanying Birth Registration Certificate claims he was born on January 2, 1964, identifies his nationality as Bangladeshi, and lists Dhaka, Bangladesh, as his place of birth.

The circulation of these documents has triggered criticism, especially considering the MLA’s vocal stance against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state.

Responding to the controversy, Ranjit Debbarma stated, “I have seen these ID cards and the Birth Certificate circulating on social media, and some media outlets have reported them as well. These documents are completely fake. My ancestry is from Tripura, and it appears someone has deliberately circulated these fabricated documents. I will examine what the law says and take legal action. I will file a complaint with the Assembly Privilege Committee, demanding strict action against those responsible for creating and spreading them.”

The MLA’s statement underscores his intent to pursue legal remedies to protect his reputation and challenge the circulation of the fabricated documents.