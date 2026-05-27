Fake currency notes worth Rs 21,000 seized in Tripura, one arrested

Police busted a suspected fake currency racket in Tripura’s Khowai district on Wednesday morning, May 27, after detaining a man and recovering counterfeit Indian currency notes along with suspected narcotic tablets from his residence.

According to police sources, personnel from the District Intelligence Branch (DIB) of Khowai district, along with Special Branch staff of Kalyanpur, detained Kartik Debnath (42), a resident of West Sonatala under Khowai Police Station, from the Bagan Bazar area under Kalyanpur Police Station at around 6 am.

During preliminary checking, police recovered fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7,600 from his possession. He was later taken to Kalyanpur Police Station for further legal procedures.

Following the detention, a joint search operation was conducted at Debnath’s residence in West Sonatala by officers from Khowai Police Station and Subhash Park Out Post.

During the raid, officials seized additional counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 13,400 along with 57 SP tablets suspected to be narcotic substances.

Police said necessary legal action has been initiated in connection with the case and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the fake currency notes and the seized tablets.